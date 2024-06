USA Today’s Steve Gardner joins The Sportsline to check in with a 2024 MLB regular season update, including if the Los Angeles Dodgers will be able to stay afloat amidst Mookie Betts breaking his hand after a hit-by-pitch, on why Baltimore Orioles fans should be excited for their future with their young core of players, and why the AL Central with the Kansas City and Cleveland is a storyline to watch + how a McDonald’s mascot sparked a New York Mets win streak.