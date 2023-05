University of Lynchburg’s Steve Koudelka joins The Sportsline to talk great run for the men’s lacrosse team, including what its like to have the program back in the quarterfinals of the NCAA division three tournament, on the Hornets playing a tough out-of-conference schedule and how it prepares them for the post-season, and what to expect against #1 Tufts + his thoughts on parity in NCAA lacrosse.