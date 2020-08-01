Steve Newman Talks About His Decision To Not Run For Re-Election

State Senator Steve Newman joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about his announcement that he is not going to run for reelection, his political career, is he going to run for any other elected position again, what the most contentious item in the State Senate was, serving under under nine governors and who were his favorites and least favorite, where he thinks that Virginia is headed politically, does he think that Governor Youngkin will run for President, what he is proud of from his time in politics, and more.