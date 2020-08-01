Steve Newman Talks Virginia Budget and How It Can Effect the Central Virginia Training Center

State Senator Steve Newman joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about the amount of turnover that we are going to see in the General Assembly, Glenn Youngkin’s comments on him and Kathy Byron, the matchup between Louise Lucas and Lionel Spruill and how he thinks it’s going to go, when will the Virginia budget be done, the Central Virginia Training Center and how the budget not being passed could effect it, Lynchburg Sheltered Industries, will there be a reversal of the EV rule tied to California, the Hemp/CBD ruling, will there be a stadium deal with the Washington Commanders now that the team has been sold, picketing outside of judges’ homes, and more.