Steve Newman Talks Virginia Primary Election Results

State Senator Steve Newman joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about the results of the Virginia Primary Elections from last week, the Democrats going more and more to the left, what kind of pick up opportunities that he sees, Chap Peterson and George Barker losing, are lobbyists going to be running the show with the amount of senior members retiring, can Republicans take back the senate in the November elections, what the Lynchburg seats could look like, could abortion legislation go through, is Virginia going to get an amended budget, is there a chance that he runs for any other office in the future, and more.