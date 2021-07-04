Steve Newman weighs in on July 1st date for VA legalization of marijuana

The recreational use of marijuana will become legal in Virginia on July 1st, 2021.

Governor Ralph Northam approved amendments to Senate Bill 1406 and House Bill 2312 on Wednesday making Virginia the first Southern state to legalize the possession and use of marijuana by adults.

As of July 1st, adults can grow up to four marijuana plants per household and possess up to one ounce without penalty. The bill still needs to be signed into law to be finalized.

State Senator Steve Newman weighed in on the decision as well as a recent budget amendment to the parole board in Virginia: