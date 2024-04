Raleigh News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman joins The Sportsline to give his thoughts on the Duke-NC State Elite Eight results, including his perspective on college basketball in the state of North Carolina and why Duke now ranks as 3rd-best, on why the Wolfpack can thank UVA and their ACC Tournament matchup for sparking their current run, and what to expect when NCSU and Purdue face off with big man battles of DJ Burns and Zach Edey.