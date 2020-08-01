Still wanted: Authorities seek bank robber, vehicle owner

RUSTBURG, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a suspect after a robbery that occurred at the Timberlake Wells Fargo last week.

On Thursday, October 14, 2021, at approximately 4:40 PM, a man entered the Wells Fargo Bank branch located at 21513 Timberlake Road and proceeded to demand money. He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man, who wore a tan/khaki ball cap and dark jacket at the time of the robbery.

In addition, CCSO investigators are seeking to identify the owner(s) of the vehicle shown in the photo attached for additional questioning.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect, or the vehicle in the photo, is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

You may also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.