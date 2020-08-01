Storm Update: Road conditions, power outages, airline service

More than 2000 Appalachian Power customers are without power in the area this morning, almost all of them in Lynchburg Appalachian Power brought in nearly 250 workers from outside its service area ahead of the storm.

Road conditions are slick this morning. Locally, Virginia State Police responded to 58 Disabled Vehicles & 49 Traffic Crashes yesterday. The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported traffic fatalities during this time period.

City of Lynchburg Public Works crews are conducting snow removal operations on residential streets today. Today’s trash service is delayed until Friday to allow crews to clear roadways. The public is asked to have patience as Public Works crews prioritize snow removal.

Although the airline had planned to resume flights at the Lynchburg Regional Airport on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 9 a.m., conditions in Charlotte have forced it to cancel flights through tomorrow afternoon. Commercial flights are expected to resume Monday at 4 p.m.

Greater Lynchburg Transit Company service will resume Monday, January 17, 2022 at 11:45 a.m.