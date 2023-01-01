Storms cause flooding, downed trees, power outages in the Lynchburg area

More than 8-inches of rain fell in some areas of Lynchburg overnight, resulting in flooded roadways, downed trees, and power outages.

At last check, more than 6-thousand AEP customers were without power in Lynchburg, Bedford, and Campbell Counties.

Public Works crews responded to calls for downed trees or debris. Currently the following roads are closed with barricades:



2500 block of Carroll Ave

Old Campbell Ave

Greenwood Drive

Otey Street

Oakley Ave

McConville Rd

Kemper St towards Campbell Ave

Oakley Ave at Wythe Rd

Residents are reminded to:

Use caution when traveling. If you do not need to be out overnight, please limit travel.

Do not drive around barricades.

Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Report power outages to AEP at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/.

If traffic lights are out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

The threat of rain remains today. More flash flood warnings will be likely in the locations of the heaviest rain.