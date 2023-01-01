Storms cause flooding, downed trees, power outages in the Lynchburg area

More than 8-inches of rain fell in some areas of Lynchburg overnight, resulting in flooded roadways, downed trees, and power outages.  

At last check, more than 6-thousand AEP customers were without power in Lynchburg, Bedford, and Campbell Counties.  

Public Works crews responded to calls for downed trees or debris. Currently the following roads are closed with barricades: 
 
2500 block of Carroll Ave 
Old Campbell Ave 
Greenwood Drive 
Otey Street 
Oakley Ave 
McConville Rd 
Kemper St towards Campbell Ave 
Oakley Ave at Wythe Rd 

Residents are reminded to:  

The threat of rain remains today. More flash flood warnings will be likely in the locations of the heaviest rain. 