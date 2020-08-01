Student charged with having loaded gun in backpack at EC Glass High School

Lynchburg Police are investigating after an EC GLass High School student brought a loaded gun to school Friday. Administrators found the gun after they were made aware that a student was possibly in possession of a firearm. The 16-year-old juvenile has been charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm while on school property

Possession of a concealed weapon

Possession of handgun by juvenile

He’s being held in the Juvenile Detention Center. Police say there was no threat to the students or school staff at any time. No injuries were reported during the incident and no shots were fired.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

Firearm Violation at Lynchburg City School

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a firearm violation that occurred today at EC Glass High School.

On April 8, 2022, at approximately 12:15pm, EC Glass administrators were made aware of a student that was possibly in possession of a firearm. The student was escorted to the main office where a school administrator searched their backpack where a loaded handgun was recovered.

The 16-year-old juvenile has been charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm while on school property

Possession of a concealed weapon

Possession of handgun by juvenile

The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Lynchburg.

There was no threat to the students or school staff at any time. No injuries were reported during the incident and no shots were fired.

The LPD would like to thank the Lynchburg City Schools personnel for collaborating with our agency to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.