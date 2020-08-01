Summer arson suspect turns himself in

UPDATE: According to the News and Advance, authorities identified Thornhill through a citizen video and eyewitness accounts. Thornhill was granted 25-thousand secure bond under conditions he remain at his mother’s house under home electronic monitoring.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged with several crimes in connection with a series of fires set around the City of Lynchburg over the summer.

On September 2, 2021, Brennan Thornhill, 19, of Lynchburg, turned himself into authorities and was charged with the following:

10 counts of maliciously setting fire to wood, fence, grass, straw or similar material capable of spreading fire on land

One count of arson involving a vehicle

The Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office collaborated on this investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (434) 455-6375, Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

