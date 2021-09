Authorities have made an arrest in the a hit-and-run that injured an 8-year-old boy as he got off the bus in Henry County yesterday afternoon. State police say 57-year-old David Paul Walker of Martinsville hit the boy and drove away. The boy was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Walker s charged with one felony count of hit-and-run. He is currently being held without bond at the Henry County Jail.