A man wanted for the murder of Bedford County man was arrested in Florida and has been returned to Virginia. The Appomattox County Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Keyanta Robinson was arrested on Feb. 24 in Pinellas County, Fla., on first-degree murder warrants out of Appomattox County for the murder of Carlos L. Rose. Rose’s body was found in a burned car last October in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest. Two men and a woman from Lynchburg are also facing charges in Rose’s murder.