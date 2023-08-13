Suspicious death: man’s body found on fire on Atlanta Avenue

Lynchburg Police say a man’s body was found on fire in the woods off Atlanta Avenue last night. Police and firefighters went to the 200 block of Atlanta Avenue for an unresponsive victim who was on fire. Once the fire was extinguished, crime scene detectives collected evidence and interviewed possible witnesses. They’re investigating the death as suspicious but say there’s no active threat to the public.

Here’s more information from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found ablaze in the woods off of Atlanta Avenue.

On August 13, 2023 at 9:47 p.m. LPD officers, along with the Lynchburg Fire Department, responded to the 200 block of Atlanta Avenue in reference to an unresponsive victim who was on fire. LFD was able to extinguish the fire in a timely manner. LPD criminal and crime scene detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence, and to interview any possible witnesses. This is an ongoing investigation, and any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

There is no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 942-7943 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Also, if anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.