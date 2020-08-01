Tanker truck carrying propane overturns in Altavista

Several homes were evacuated as a precaution when a truck carrying more than 10,000 pounds of propane overturned in Altavista just after 6 this morning. State police say the tanker truck was making a right turn from Lynch Mill Road when it overturned in the roadway and came to rest on its side. The crash occurred near Valentine Drive. The driver wasn’t injured, and none of the propane leaked, but traffic was detoured while crews worked to remove the truck. As an additional safety precaution, several residences along Lynch Mill Road – in the immediate vicinity of the crash scene – were been evacuated.

Here is the news release from State Police:

At 6:22 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 23), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Altavista.

A tanker truck traveling along Lynch Mill Road was making a right turn when it overturned in the roadway. The tanker truck, which is hauling approximately 10,020 gallons of propane, came to rest on its side. The crash occurred near Valentine Drive. The driver, an adult male from North Carolina, was not injured in the crash.

There has been no leakage of the propane, but the tank must be emptied before it can be uprighted and removed from the roadway. Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team, Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), VDOT and local fire and EMS personnel are on scene.

Anyone needing to travel along Lynch Mill Road should be prepared for a detour and possible delays, as the roadway will be closed until the scene is cleared. As an additional safety precaution, several residences along Lynch Mill Road – in the immediate vicinity of the crash scene – have been evacuated.

The crash remains under investigation.