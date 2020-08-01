Taylor resigns from Finance Committee, wants Jeff Helgeson to replace him

There’s another development with the new Republican majority on Lynchburg City Council: new council member Larry Taylor has resigned from the finance committee. His letter to mayor Stephanie Reed says, quote, “I do not appreciate the way I was used to promote an accomplishment for our citizens with tax relief by Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi”. Taylor says he’s stepping down to, quote, “avoid confusion and manipulation by the vice mayor” end quote, and he says he wants to be replaced by Jeff Helgeson, who chaired the finance committee until Mayor Stephanie Reed replaced him with Faraldi earlier this month. Both Helgeson and Reed have said that adjustments are being made on the finance committee, but there’s no word yet on who will replace Taylor.

