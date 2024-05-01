The Best of the Burg – 01/05/2024

Mari and Anthony are back for the first edition of The Best of the Burg of 2024!



They are joined by Guest Host, Shelley Basinger, the Public Information Officer for Bedford County to talk about their New Year’s Resolutions, Bedford County’s brand new newsletter and some of the information you can find in it, their Parks Master Plan, and more things coming to Bedford County in 2024.



Mari and Anthony are also joined by Rhonda Holt from Thrive Mortgage to talk about the current state of the housing market and if right now is a good time to buy a home, how many renters are actually able to buy a home at this current moment, helping Anthony in his home buying process, the Home to Home Program, VA Renovation Loan, and more.



They also learn about some awesome events happening in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



