The Best of the Burg – 01/06/2023

The holidays are over and we are back for our first edition of The Best of the Burg for 2023!



We walked down memory lane with Jeff Taylor about some of Lynchburg’s broadcasting firsts including WLVA which is now WSET.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, we catch up with Tracey Anstey from Advanced Logic Industries to talk about hackers and how to protect your computers from them.



We also learned about New Year’s Resolutions and the best ways to keep them.



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! Visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank