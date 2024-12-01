The Best of the Burg – 01/12/2024

Mari and Anthony are back for another Friday edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about the National Days of the Week that occurred during the week including Clean Off Your Desk Day and National Milk Day.



In the Partnering For Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed and Joy Cover from Freedom 4/24 to talk about the Human Trafficking Summit that is being put on next Thursday, January 18th, what Joy will be talking about, what some of the red flags and warning signs to look for are, and more.



Stephen Vernon from Cenvar Roofing also joins the show to talk the history of their company, the typicals questions that their customers ask, signs that you should start looking for a new roof, types of roofs you can get, being able to offer solar, their seasonal special they have going on through February 15th, insurance claims and warranties,



Mari and Anthony also find out about some great theater events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



