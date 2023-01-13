The Best of the Burg – 01/13/2023

Mari and Anthony are joined by special Guest Host, Tim Saunders, for this second week of January!



We talk about some more Firsts in Lynchburg and learned about the history of a product that every one knows so well that was invented in Lynchburg, Chap Stick!



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, we broke a sweat talking with Mark Sheehan from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg about their upcoming Big Game 5k that is taking place right before the Super Bowl.



Tim also talks about the outlook of the job market that he has gathered in his time at Central Virginia Career Works!



We also found out about some very fun events going on over the weekend.



