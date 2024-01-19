The Best of the Burg – 01/19/2024

Mari and Anthony are back on this cold Friday for another edition of The Best of the Burg.



They are joined by Tim Saunders from Virginia Career Works to talk about trends for the workforce locally in 2024, the Framatome expansion and their program with CVCC, what Virginia Career Works has going on in 2024,and more.



Drs. Jeff and Cindy Tanzar from Genesis Health Solutions join the show to talk about how they help people lose weight by using body chemistry instead of calories, blood sugar balance, getting patients off of medications, individualizing weight loss, helping to cut down on inflammation, common misconceptions for weight loss, the special offer they have going on, and more.



They also learned about some great events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happening in the Burg.



