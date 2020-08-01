The Best of the Burg – 01/20/2023

Mari and Anthony are joined by special guest host, Megan Lucas, for this third week of January!



We talk Firsts in the Burg and learn about some of the most famous people that have come out of Lynchburg.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, we were serenaded with information by Mike Lewis from the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra about the upcoming Opera at the James collaborative performance with the LSO and what to look forward to in the future.



Megan talks about what is going on with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and the Capital Campaign, grants being given to cities like Lynchburg for industrial development, the push for an inland port, and much more.



We also found out about some great events taking place this weekend or in the near future!



