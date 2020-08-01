The Best of the Burg – 01/27/2023

Mari and Anthony are joined by the man, the myth, the legend, Rich Roth for the fourth Friday in January!



We talk about some more Firsts in the Burg including the Craddock Terry Shoe Company and their importance in the Lynchburg area.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, we go clubbing with Chris Howell from the Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg to find out about what their club does, the clubs they have in schools, Riverside Park restoration projects over the years, their current Centennial Playground project, and to also talk about World Kiwanis Week!



We are joined by Sherri Arthur from Central Technology Solutions and she teaches us how to build up some of our firewalls and protect our data for Data Privacy Day!



We also found out about some awesome events that are taking place this weekend around the Burg!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank