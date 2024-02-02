The Best of the Burg – 02/02/2024

Mari and Anthony are back on this first Friday in February for another edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about some of their favorite and most iconic TV commercials of all time.



They are joined by Chloe Van Caeseele, one of the drivers for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, to talk about being in Lynchburg on Sunday, how to become a driver for the Wienermobile, what goes into being a Hotdogger, and handing out Wiener Whistles on Sunday!



Jim Messier from Arthur’s Jewelry dropped by to talk with Mari and Anthony about celebrating being open for 132 years, how he started working at the store, engraving, great things they have for Valentine’s Day, are there certain pieces trending, being the first to have Glock Watches in the US, their connection with Belgium staying strong, an event they have coming up for wedding bands, and more.



They also learn about some fun events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.

The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank