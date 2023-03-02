The Best of the Burg – 02/03/2023

Mari and Anthony are joined by James River Media’s own HOME Girls Donna Dunn, Trish Roth, and Ashley Schamerhorn on this edition of The Best of the Burg!



We talk about the newest issue of HOME Magazine that has just hit newsstands, what goes into making and publishing the magazine, some great recipes, and the color of the year.



We also talk with Javier Acosta from Westminster Canterbury to talk about their new $40M facility as well as what outpatient therapy is and how important it is, one on one care, the types of therapy that they offer, and an awesome baseball story.



In the Partnering for Good Segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony learn about some events that are going on over the weekend around the area.



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank