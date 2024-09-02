The Best of the Burg – 02/09/2024

Mari and Anthony are back for another edition of The Best of the Burg.



They look forward to the Super Bowl on Sunday by talking about the best Halftime Shows in the history of the big game.



They are joined by Stephen Vernon from Cenvar Roofing to talk about their season special which is close to coming to an end, being a quality guaranteed company, as well as their different financing options.



Mari and Anthony also talk to Drs. Jeff and Cindy Tanzar from Genesis Health Solutions to talk about what you should know about weight loss drugs like Ozempic and whether or not they are worth the costs and the risks, how they help people lose weight while staying off of medications like Ozempic, some of their success stories, the special that they have going on, and more.



They also learn about some fun events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank