The Best of the Burg – 02/10/2023

Mari and Anthony are joined by the Virginia Sports Hall of Famer himself, Dennis Carter, on this week’s edition of The Best of the Burg!



We talk about WSET celebrating its 70th birthday and some of Dennis’ memories of working at the station!



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, we were joined by Dani Hottle and Macey Normyle from Beacon of Hope to promote their upcoming HopeX23 event!



Jim Messier from Arthur’s Jewelry also dropped by to give some ideas for gifts for that person in your life and ways to stay out of the doghouse for this Valentine’s Day!



We also preview the Super Bowl happening Sunday Night!



