The Best of the Burg – 02/16/2024

Mari and Anthony are back for another Friday edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about some of the best shows or acts that they have seen in the area.



Dr. Jeff Widmeyer from Widmeyer Optimal Wellness joined the show to talk about Hormone Pellet Therapy and how it helps patients with menopause, low testosterone, brain fog by restoring their hormone balances, how the consultation process goes, what is in the pellet that is inserted during the procedure, how it effects men, and more.



Executive Director of the Academy Center of the Arts, Geoff Kershner, joined Mari and Anthony to talk about the history of the Theater, promote their 5th Anniversary event, what their vision for the next 5 years is, how they choose the acts that come to the Academy, the history of the Upper Balcony, being a community art center, and more.

Mari and Anthony also find out about some fun events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank