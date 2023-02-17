The Best of the Burg – 02/17/2023

Mari and Anthony are joined by Guestie Bestie, Spokesperson of Bedford County Shelley Bassinger, this week on The Best of the Burg!



We chat about what it was like to work in TV news and what the transition was like to her new role and some of the events that are coming to Bedford County.



They also jump into the world of insurance with Al Baughman from Baughman & Associates Insurance by talking about the types of things that you can get insured and the importance of doing so as well as how customer service sets them apart from other insurance service providers.



We closed out the show by learning about some awesome events happening around the area over the weekend!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank