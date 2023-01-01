The Best of the Burg – 02/23/2024

Mari and Anthony are back on this rainy Friday for another edition of The Best of the Burg.



They celebrate National Margarita Day and National Tortilla Chip Day by talking about their favorite Mexican Restaurants in Lynchburg.



In the Partnering for Good Segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Jimmy Davis from Bank of the James and Sarah Quarantotto from Miriam’s House to talk about The Coldest Night of the Year Walk this weekend, what Miriam’s House does for the community, focusing on helping the homeless population, partnering with other organization to help provide for those in need, and more.



They are also joined by Ron Hebert from Dog Days Pet Services to talk about how he got into working with dogs and other animals, the body language that he looks for in dogs, advice that he has for certain things like your dog going to the bathroom in the house, not being a fan of invisible fences and harnesses, other services they provide, and more.



Finally, Mari and Anthony learn about some fun and awesome events going on in and around the area this weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank