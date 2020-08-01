The Best of the Burg – 02/24/2023

Mari and Anthony are joined by guest host, Andre Whitehead, on this week’s edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about how much the area has changed over the years, some of the biggest stories that he’s covered,



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Andre talk with Crystal Strange, Vendor Chair for the Youth Summit being put on by CHAP next month about how the Youth Summit came together, parents and guardians being welcomed to attend, and some of the workshops being offered to the children.



Andre talks about his modeling career as well as some of the things that are challenging youth today.



We also find out some events happening in and around the area, and Andre makes a special announcement.



