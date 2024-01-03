The Best of the Burg – 03/01/2024

Mari and Anthony are back for this first Friday in March edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about thrifting and antiquing in the area thanks to National Retro Day and National Old Stuff Day this week.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Lisa Edmunds from Friends of Presbyterian Cemetery to talk about their Remarkable Ladies of Lynchburg Cemetery Tour including some of the women you’ll see on the tour, other tours that they have coming up to honor the veterans buried there, and more.



Micah Torrence from TRF Auctions joined the show to talk about the upcoming Elks Lodge Auction, the facility that will be on sale, how they handle land and property auctions, what he sees as uses for the Elks Lodge, another auction they have coming up off of Graves Mill Road, land tract sales, and more.



Finally, Mari and Anthony learn about some great events happening in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



