The Best of the Burg – 03/03/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this rainy Friday for another edition of The Best of the Burg!

They talk with Scott Buckner from Jersey Mike’s about the brand new location on Timberlake Road, how great their entire staff is, a couple industry secrets, and the Month of Giving.

In the Partnering for Good Segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Scott Buckner is also joined by Becky Tweedy and Kris Shabestar from Meals on Wheels try to satisfy everyone’s cravings by talking about the Month of Giving and how it will benefit the organization, finding out they were the beneficiaries, what the money is going to go towards, and the importance of Meals on Wheels to the community.

Jack and Sally from Alpaca By Jaca help us get warm on this cold day by telling us about Alpacas, their top selling items, their everything must go sale, stepping away from the business, Jack’s other businesses, and what they’re looking forward to from the future.



We also found out a very fun event starting at River Ridge Mall!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank