The Best of the Burg – 03/08/2024

Mari and Anthony are back for another Friday edition of The Best of the Burg.



They are joined by Guestie Bestie Christine Kennedy, the Executive Vice President of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance to talk about National Sons Day, International Women’s Day, and National Dress Day.



They also talk about what to wear for job interviews, the brand new Wise Choice Healthcare Alliance which will help small businesses give easier access to healthcare to their employees as well as training sessions they are offering.



Reuben and Courtney Gobezie from Maranatha Farms join Mari and Anthony to talk about how they started the farm, regenerative farming, the mangalitsa pig, getting cuts of meat from the entire animal, having five different types of bacon, value bundles, and much more.



Mari and Anthony also find out about some awesome events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank



