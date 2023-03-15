The Best of the Burg – 03/15/2023

Mari and Anthony are back for another March edition of The Best of the Burg.



They are joined by Laura from George’s Seed, Feed & Grow Shop joins to talk about some great things they have in stock this spring, their purple potatoes, fruit trees, offering beekeeper supplies, bringing in chicks, offering organic feed for farm animals, and more.



Laura Hamilton, Leidra McQueen, and Virginia Scott from Lynchburg Beacon of Hope join the show to talk about their upcoming HopeX event, the speakers that they are going to have at the event, the mission of Beacon of Hope, their Stay Close Go Far Scholarship, and more.



Drs. Jeff and Cindy Tanzar from Genesis Health Solutions join Mari and Anthony to talk about the types of people who come to see the for weight loss, what makes them different from other weight loss approaches, what results can you expect, and their Body Contouring Therapy sessions.



Mari and Anthony also learn about some awesome events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



