The Best of the Burg – 03/17/2023

Mari and Anthony are back for this St. Patrick’s Day version of The Best of the Burg!



They talk with Thomas Road Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jonathan Falwell and Chief Creative Officer Adam Lancaster about their upcoming Easter Services, programs they have for adults and children, youth sports, and more.



In the Partnering for Good Segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Jay Parker from the YMCA of Central Virginia talks about all of the great things they have going on, work they are doing with children, becoming more like Family Centers, cooking classes, the Capital Campaign for their Downtown YMCA, changes coming to the Y-Express, and much more.



They also found out about some fun events going on in the area.



