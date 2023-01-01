The Best of the Burg – 03/22/2024

Anthony “Biscuit” McAvoy is joined by special guest hosts Rich Roth and Dennis Carter on this edition of The Best of the Burg LIVE from Oliver’s on Rivermont!



They talk about last night’s action in the NCAA Tournament as well as the great menu at Oliver’s.



In the Partnering For Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, the gang learns about an event that the Bank is sponsoring and also talk to Andy Flint from L.G. Flint General Contractors about Blackwater Run and the St. Jude House.



Owner of Oliver’s on Rivermont joins the crew to talk about his dog Oliver being the inspiration for the restaurant, their Smashburgers and fries being unique to the area, new items coming soon, the T.C. Trotters Bloody Mary, their wings and the contest they have going on around them.



