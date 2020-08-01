The Best of the Burg – 03/24/2023

Mari and Anthony are back with a jam packed show on this first Spring Friday for The Best of the Burg!



They’re joined by Denise Scruggs from the University of Lynchburg and Stuart Saunders from Bedford County Parks and Rec to talk about the upcoming Beard Center on Aging Free Health Care Fair on March 31st, what kind of programs are being offered, some free things that people can go home with, the importance of getting yourself checked,



They also chat with Heather Allen from The ARC of Central Virginia about the ARC Aid Music Festival, what The ARC does, the bands playing at the ARC Aid Music Festival, the other fun things that are being offered at the event.



In the Partnering for Good Segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Jimmy Davis from BOTJ and Elise Spontarelli from Vector Space talk about what Vector Space does, their mural projects, moving to a new and bigger location, and the Maker Faire event at Scifest at Randolph College.



We also learned about some super fun events going on around the area!



