The Best of the Burg – 03/29/2024

Anthony McAvoy is joined by Guestie Bestie Ashley Schamerhorn on this edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk with Charles Billingsly and Adam Lancaster from Thomas Road Baptist Church to talk about a Good Friday event they have going on tonight, their Easter Sunday services, their upcoming new sermon series called “Beyond Words”, summer activities they have for kids, their TRBC app, and more.



Darion Burgess from Autova joins the show to talk about the new branding from Motor World, the 7 day exchange program, their 200+ car inventory, powertrain warranty, helping people who are “upside down” on their car loans,



Stephen Vernon from Cenvar Roofing & Solar talks about their fantastic financing deal for roofing and solar systems, is there a good time of year to get a new roof put on your home, offering free estimates, how you know if your home is suitable for solar, and more.



Anthony and Ashley also learn about some awesome events going on in and around the area this weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



