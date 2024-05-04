The Best of the Burg – 04/05/2024

Anthony McAvoy is joined by HOME Girls Trish Roth and Ashley Schamerhorn on this week’s edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about the brand new Spring 2024 issue of HOME Magazine which is on stands now!



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Kyle West from Love Heals joins to talk about an important upcoming event that they are putting on for a member of the community as well as what their organization does.



Kevin Smith from Nomad Mobile Detailing drops by to talk about how his business came about, their service area, their process, equipment that they use, some of the cleaning horror stories he has, and more.



Finally, Anthony and the HOME Girls learn about some awesome events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank

