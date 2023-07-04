The Best of the Burg – 04/07/2023

While Mari is away, Rich Roth joins Anthony McAvoy on this dreary Friday on The Best of the Burg!



They chat with the HOME Girls: Trish Roth, Kira Rider, and Ashley Schamerhorn to break down the new issue of HOME Magazine out now on magazine racks throughout the area. They tell us about the tasty brunch items that they featured as well voting being open for the Reader’s Favorites Awards.



In the Partnering For Good Segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Rich and Anthony are joined by Tina Miller, the President of the Campbell County Rescue Squad, to talk about their upcoming Open House event on April 29th, the child safety seat check, checking out the vehicles, services they provide, how people can donate, and the importance of volunteers.



They also learn about some fun events and as many Easter Egg Hunter that your heart desires.



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank