The Best of the Burg – 04/12/2024

Mari White is back for this week’s edition of The Best of the Burg!



They chat with Kate Goodman from Rush Homes about what they do for people in the community with low income and disabilities, their upcoming Parade of Playhouses event, some of their communities and developments around the area.



Mari and Anthony talk about some of the National Days from this week including National Pet Day and National Thomas Jefferson Day.



Drs. Jeff and Cindy Tanzar from Genesis Health Solutions join the show with one of their many success stories, Amy, to talk about how much weight she has lost, what other options she had tried before, how important it was to have the doctors in her corner, what has changed in her life due to her results,



Mari and Anthony also learn about some awesome events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment!



