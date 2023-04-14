The Best of the Burg – 04/14/2023

Mari is still out on vacation so Anthony McAvoy is joined by Brian Weigand on this Friday’s edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about some of the fun national days of the year that we had over the week.



In the Partnering For Good Segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Anthony and Brian are joined by Mark O’Brien from Gleaning for the World to talk about the upcoming 4th Annual Gleaning Golf Classic as well as what Gleaning does for people to help with recovery efforts following disasters, the Gleaning for the World Night with the Lynchburg Hillcats, and more.



They are also joined by Jim Messier from Arthur’s Jewelry to talk about wedding season, wedding band trends, Mother’s Day, the diamond industry and bouncing back from the pandemic, custom ordering, difference in diamonds from Antwerp and others around the world, synthetic diamonds vs natural diamonds, going viral on Tik Tok and how big social media is in the jewelry industry, and so much more.



They learn about some fun events going on over the weekend and give away a great prize!



