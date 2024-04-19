The Best of the Burg – 04/19/2024

Mari White and Anthony McAvoy are back for another Friday edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about some of their favorite places to exercise in the area for National Exercise Day, Volunteer Recognition Day, as well as one of Anthony’s favorite things to collect.



Gabriella Smith from Horizon Behavioral Health and Chief Thomas Merricks from the Altavista Police Department joins the show to talk about their Drug Take Back Day Event, Fentanyl, programs and services that Horizon is working on for the community, what the Crisis Receiving Center will be able to do to help local Police Departments, the Corresponder Program, and more.



Mari and Anthony also speak with Stephen Vernon from Cenvar Roofing about some common questions that you should ask your roofing contractor including what their references are, as well as having the correct licenses and certifications, their no money down financing option, the importance of getting multiple estimates, and more.



They also learn about a ton of awesome events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank