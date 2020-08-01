The Best of the Burg – 04/21/2023

Mari White is back and joins Anthony “Biscuit” McAvoy on a beautiful Friday for this week’s edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about Kindergarten memories, the importance of cool lunchboxes, and how Biscuit found a girlfriend by faking blindness.



In the Partnering For Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony talk with Dani Hottle and Macey Normyle with Lynchburg Beacon of Hope about the upcoming 9th Annual Corn-A-Ment, what they do in the community, the internship interviews they conducted during the week, and more.



They are joined by Officer Travis Thomas from Bedford Police Department , Katie Jennings from the Lynchburg Police Department, and Januwaa Davis from Horizon Behavioral Health to talk about Drug Takeback Day happening tomorrow, how you can turn drugs in anonymously, why it’s important to properly dispose of medications, how to store medications correctly, how can we help prevent addictions, and how Horizon helps people in the community.



They also learned about some fun events and happenings in the area!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank