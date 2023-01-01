The Best of the Burg – 04/26/2024

Mari and Anthony are back for another edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about National Picnic Day including foods that are absolutely essential and the best spots in the area for a picnic.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Jimmy Davis as well as Libby Gatzke from Commerce Street Theatre to talk about Bank of the James’ support of local arts and theatre, their newest production of Winnie The Pooh: Kanga Rules, Winnie the Pooh throwing out the first pitch at the Hillcats game, and what Winnie the Pooh character they all are.



Rhonda Holt, the Loan Maven, and new Loan Officer Jessica Collins from Thrive Mortgage joins the show to talk about a new proposal from the National Association of Realtors about changes to commission and what effect it’s going to have on them as lenders, their Home To Home Program, and more.

They also learn about a ton of awesome events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.

