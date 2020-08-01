The Best of the Burg – 04/28/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this rainy Friday for another edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about the national days from over the week including Oatmeal Cookie Day, Arbor Day, and Prime Rib Day.



They are joined by Claire LeFew from the Lynchburg Humane Society to talk about National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, what they have going on at the Humane Society, transfer program, what circumstances do animals come into the shelter for, and what goes into choosing their pets names.



In the Partnering For Good Segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony talk with Jimmy Davis from Bank of the James and Laura Hamilton from Lynchburg Beacon of Hope about the upcoming Cornament, their internship interviews they just conducted, the new Promise Pathways program, the future centers in area high schools and CVCC, the Stay Close Go Far Scholarship, and more.



They also learn about some awesome events going on in the area and gave away a fun prize!



