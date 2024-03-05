The Best of the Burg – 05/03/2024

Mari White and Anthony McAvoy are back on this first Friday in May for another edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about some of the National Days that happened this week including Bubble Tea Day, Bird Day, and Cinco De Mayo.



Craig Brosinski from Franklin Glass joins Mari and Anthony to talk about being a full service glass shop, making the right decisions with customers on what they need for their mirrors and shower, helping people with their designing as well, their C-10 protective coating, and more.



The show rolls on with Jim Messier from Arthur’s Jewelry talking about Mother’s Day being a busy time, coming close to the customization deadline, the Bedford Ring, their Estate Jewelry Sale, their deal with the Hillcats for the Favorite Player Bedford Time Company watches, and more.



Mari and Anthony also find out about some great events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



