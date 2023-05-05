The Best of the Burg – 05/05/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on a beautiful Friday for this edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about Cinco de Mayo, the history behind it, and some of their favorite Mexican foods and places to get it!



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by The Bank of the James, they are joined by Mike Reeves, former Navy Veteran and Commander of the Virginia Piedmont Chapter Military Order of the World Wars to talk about the upcoming Memorial Day Observance Ceremony as well as his experience being a bugler.



They also talk with Roger Keeling from Fleming Mountain Grill about the living room feel of the restaurant, what makes their steak special, the Mitchell’s Fried Chicken recipe, their big plans for a private dining room and outdoor renovations, as well as the amazing menu items that you can order!



Finally, they learned about some awesome events going on over the weekend in the area!



